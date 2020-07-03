< Back to All News

A Day of Virtual 4th of July Celebrations

Posted: Jul. 2, 2020 5:00 PM PDT

The 4th of July celebrations that are traditionally held around the county will have a decidedly different look and feel this year. The parade and fireworks show- originally canceled have been modified and scaled down. As a result, the local community digital media center, Nevada County Media, is offering a virtual parade and a community developed virtual light show. Nevada County Media, formerly NCTV, is offering a virtual parade Saturday morning at 11:00 AM. Cole Pettit with Nevada County Media says the parade was prerecorded in late June and includes ten to fifteen entries.

Listen to Cole Pettit

The parade will be broadcast on the internet via the Nevada County Media Facebook page and also the Nevada County Media YouTube Channel. For cable subscribers it will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 11 and Suddenlink Channel 16.
Saturday evening the entertainment continues with a virtual music light show using community entries choreographed to preselected music.

Listen to Cole Pettit

The light show will also be broadcast on Facebook, YouTube, and Comcast.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha