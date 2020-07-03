A Day of Virtual 4th of July Celebrations

The 4th of July celebrations that are traditionally held around the county will have a decidedly different look and feel this year. The parade and fireworks show- originally canceled have been modified and scaled down. As a result, the local community digital media center, Nevada County Media, is offering a virtual parade and a community developed virtual light show. Nevada County Media, formerly NCTV, is offering a virtual parade Saturday morning at 11:00 AM. Cole Pettit with Nevada County Media says the parade was prerecorded in late June and includes ten to fifteen entries.

The parade will be broadcast on the internet via the Nevada County Media Facebook page and also the Nevada County Media YouTube Channel. For cable subscribers it will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 11 and Suddenlink Channel 16.

Saturday evening the entertainment continues with a virtual music light show using community entries choreographed to preselected music.

The light show will also be broadcast on Facebook, YouTube, and Comcast.