A Decadent Sunday

Posted: Jan. 29, 2018 7:38 AM PST

Three hundred guests took advantage of the Chocolate Infusion event sponsored by the Union Newspaper and the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Sunday afternoon. Guests at the Miner’s Foundry were decked out in their 1920’s costumes enjoying samples from nineteen different vendors.
For several hours people enjoyed music in an old speakeasy atmosphere while treating their tastebuds to different chocolates and beverages.

Listen to Chocolate Infusion guest

The line that was longest most of the day led to the Chocolate Martini…how was the response?

Chocolate Infusion guest

When asked if she would she have more than one?

Chocolate Infusion guest

Not a bad way to wrap up a nice day.

