A Different Nevada City Council Meeting

On a day when most of Nevada County had shut down because of the PG and E Public Safety Power Shutoff, the Nevada City City Council decided to meet even though city hall had no power. Mayor Reinette Senum said the decison was made to go ahead with the regularly scheduled meeting in order to take care of business on the consent agenda. However, a group of people protesting the recent approval of the city’s Wireless Telecommunications Ordinance insisted on particpating in public comment even though city attorney Hal DeGraw reminded the audience the meeting was not being broadcast or recorded because of no electricity.

At that point public comment began and for almost forty minutes was dominated by 5G technology protests.

When it appeared the comments had stopped, Mayor Senum attempted to move to the consent agenda, but was interrupted by members of the audience.

With power running low on the generator, several Nevada City police officers assited by escorting protesters from the room. The meeting quickly proceeded to consent agenda approval and the majority of the agenda was continued until the October 23rd date, along with more discussion about the recently approved Wireless Telecommunication Ordinance.