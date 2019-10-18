A Different, Sound Approach To Fire Suppression?

Is it possible to fight fire with sound waves? One east coast company is buildinig a solution that uses an oscilating sub-sonic bass tone, at 35 Hertz, to extinguish flames and suppress fire.

Sound Extinguisher

That’s the sound of the Sonic Extinuisher as it put out a small alcohol-based fire in a pan.

Engineer Seth Robertson says the combination of the low tone and and the oscillation disrupts the oxygen flow around the heat and fuel and does not allow fire to ignite or burn.

Thursday evening a team of two engineers and a company CEO presented their Sound Extinguisher in Nevada City to a group of people interested in the technology. One proposed use is to have the sound units out in front of a fire to hinder ember intrusions.

Mayor Reinette Senum invited the group to Nevada City to potentially develop a partnership to help design and scale up the product that could assist in preventing the spread of wildfire.

The Sound Extinguisher is still early in development, and there are many questions yet to be answered.

For any one interested, there is another round of demonstrations at the Nevada City City Hall at noon today

