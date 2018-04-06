A Drop In Nevada County Homeless Population

It’s being called a slight decline. But the 2018 point-in-time homeless count for Nevada County shows a drop of nearly 100 from the 2017 count, or from 371 to 272. The numbers come from the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras, which consists of numerous local government and nonprofit agency partners in Nevada as well as Placer Counties. Council President, Leslie Brewer, says Nevada County has made significant progress in addressing a number of barriers, including mental health and substance abuse…

click to listen to Leslie Brewer

The latest survey of Nevada County’s local population shows that 44-percent are chronically homeless, 35-percent report having a serious mental illness, and 22-percent have a substance use disorder. Meanwhile, Brewer says she expects to see an upward trend in the number of local people trying to maintain a roof over their heads…

click to listen to Leslie Brewer

The Council says typically these are viewed as undercounts, because many people may move in and out of homelessness throughout the year. The survey of the local population also shows that 66-percent are originally from the area or want to be close to family. 54-percent lived in Nevada County for five years or longer, prior to becoming homeless.