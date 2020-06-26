A Fairly Quiet Highway Construction Season Here

Other than the major Highway 20 improvement project near Smartsville, only two other highway projects of note are anticipated to possibly impact Western Nevada County motorists this summer. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says one would include a 500 foot acceleration lane onto Highway 49 at Wolf/Combie Road in the southbound direction…

But Borrayo says material acquisition delays may prevent that project from starting in August. Meanwhile, another long-anticipated safety project is expected to also get underway in August, on Highway 174…

Prep work for that project has been underway for some time, including controversial tree removals. Construction industry officials are also saying that although the COVID-19 pandemic response and stay-at-home orders in California have resulted in a significant decrease in state revenues and increases in unanticipated emergency funding, it appears that the impact on the state’s transportation agencies will be minimal.