A Few More Days to Complete Hazardous Vegetation Ordinance Survey

Posted: Nov. 23, 2022 7:31 AM PST

The Nevada County Hazardous Vegetation Survey is availble for county residents living in unincorporated areas to provide input on what changes may need to occur to improve the existing ordinance.

 

Each area of the county may have specific needs and desires about the ordinance. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says Office of Emergency Services has developed a short survey to help collect and organize the data, but it is only open for few more days.

 

Currently property owners must clear grasses, brush and trees with 100 feet of a habitable structure.
Here is a link to the survey on ReadyNevadaCounty.org

