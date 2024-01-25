< Back to All News

A-Frame Sign Ban Going Away In Grass Valley

Posted: Jan. 25, 2024 12:48 AM PST

You may not know it, from walking around downtown, but Grass Valley prohibits A-Frame signs outside businesses. But instead of enforcing the ban, the City Council has directed staff to come up with ordinance options to regulate them. City Manager Tim Kiser told the Council, Tuesday night, that without regulation the signs have the potential for being struck by motorists, or pedestrians tripping over them. They can also have a cluttered appearance, if the design is not in line with the surrounding aesthetic…

Robin Galvan-Davies is the CEO of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and Executive Manager of the Downtown Association and spoke in favor of an ordinance…

Many business owners feel the A-Frame signs are a vital feature for attracting customers. And that’s especially true for merchants who aren’t very visible, especially those inside the former bank building. Staff anticipates that an ordinance will include size, location, and number limits. Also, a requirement for liability insurance, when placed within the right-of-way and design guidelines.

