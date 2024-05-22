A-Frames Solved In Different Ways Here

In another example of a tale of two towns, the long-running issue of the appropriateness of A-Frame signs on downtown sidewalks appears to have been resolved. But in separate ways. Earlier this month, the Nevada City City Council rejected a request from the Chamber of Commerce to amend the Municipal Code to allow them under certain conditions. That includes making sure they don’t conflict with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The benefit would be better awareness of a business. There was a split recommendation from the two councilmembers who sit on the Strategic Initiative Business Committee. Lou Cici wanted the prohibition of A-Frames to continue…

click to listen to Lou Cici

But the other committee member, Adam Kline, recommended a targeted change to the Code. He said that would allow such signs in the few locations where he says it would make sense and don’t interfere with the public right-of-way. But the other three councilmembers supported the status quo. Meanwhile, the Grass Valley City Council recently gave conceptual approval to an ordinance that will allow A-Frame signage, but only in the Town Core and only for retail and restaurant tenants. Councilmember Haven Caravelli also rejected a suggestion from councilmember Bob Branstrom to add A-Frame whiteboard signs…

click to listen to Haven Caravelli

The ordinance also regulates the size and location of A-Frames and limits the number that can be placed at any one business. It also regulates the material that can be used.