A Furry Furry Fest At AnimalSave This Weekend

The third annual fundraiser and awareness event for AnimalSave in Grass Valley is happening on Saturday. Executive Director Carolyn Niehaus says you’re also welcome to bring your well-behaved and leashed dog to what they call “A Furry, Furry Fest”. There will be the usual array of fun as well as educational activities. That includes local feral cat expert and vocalist, Vicki Fortini. She’ll have a funny, informational, musical skit about them…

Neihaus says for the first time the owner and trainer at K9 Sports Training will be visiting, with K9 agility demonstrations. You can also take photos with your family and pets. Doggie bags, with fun items and treats, games for kids and pups are being offered. Kiddie swimming pools will also be available to cool off the dogs…

Since the spay and neuter clinic was established in 2008, AnimalSave says they’ve altered over 30-thousand dogs and cats. There’s no admission fee for “A Furry, Furry Fest”, which is Saturday, from 11am to 3pm, at 520 East Main Street.