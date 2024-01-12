< Back to All News

A Good 2023 Outlined For Nevada City

Posted: Jan. 12, 2024 12:37 AM PST

Also at its meeting this week, the Nevada City City Council received a 2023 Year-in-Review Report. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council that the report details many accomplishments and demonstrates the tremendous positive impact made by the elected and appointed officials and employees. He said over one-third of the city’s Strategic Plan, adopted in late 2022, is already complete…

Grayson said accomplishments have gone beyond stated goals. He said across its 33 meetings last year, the City Council adopted five new ordinances, revised five existing ordinances, and passed 53 resolutions. Mayor Daniela Fernandez was proud of the progress…

The report also details six-point-five million dollars in grant funds the city received. That included implementation of the Proposition 64 cohort grant, allowing for the hiring of a Fuels Mitigation Equipment Operator and establishing the city’s Office of Emergency Services with an Education and Outreach Manager. In total, 11 new personnel were hired in 2023, with seven promoted.

