Just came back from the memorial service held for Gary Wallace at the LDS Church in Nevada City. He was a wonderful man…quiet, humble and caring. He was one of my role models. I never told him that…guys don’t do that sort of thing. But he had a great spirituality about him that has obviously been passed down to his children, who are did a great job in eulogizing their father. All the best to Ryan, Julie, Jason and Kelsey and, of course, to their Mom, Diane. You are a blessing to us all.
Tom Fitzsimmons
A Great Legacy
Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 2:00 PM PDT
