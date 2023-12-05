A Legal Setback For Dorsey Marketplace

A legal setback for the long-discussed and debated Dorsey Marketplace project in Grass Valley. According to the groups Protect Grass Valley and Community Environmental Advocates Foundation, a Nevada County Superior Court Judge has ruled that the city must correct deficiencies in the environmental impact report, if the project is to proceed. City Manager Tim Kiser says that’s in reference only to possible air pollution from nearby traffic on the Golden Center Freeway…

The lawsuit says apartment units built within 500 feet of the freeway would be adversely impacted and the project option approved by the City Council three years ago has units as close as 170 feet. Kiser says the new study, which would be paid for by the developer,

Kiser stresses that it’s up to the developer as to whether to continue the project. He hasn’t been available for comment so far. The two groups also allege that Dorsey Marketplace provides no affordable housing and would negatively impact downtown businesses, with its 100-thousand square foot shopping center. 172 apartment units are proposed.