A Less-Restricted Holiday Season Is A Blessing

What a difference a year makes! “This holiday season” (boy, how many times will we hear that phrase again in advertising?) should mean gatherings with more family members that aren’t under the COVID cloud. Even though the case rate is still too high, the availability of a vaccination is still making a difference. A year ago, many of my family members did not feel comfortable breaking bread together. Those years are precious and fewer, unfortunately, as we get older. So I hope I can make the most of it.