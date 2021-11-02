Chris Gilbert

Administrator

Read More

A Less-Restricted Holiday Season Is A Blessing

Posted: Nov. 2, 2021 11:36 AM PDT

What a difference a year makes!  “This holiday season” (boy, how many times will we hear that phrase again in advertising?) should mean gatherings with more family members that aren’t under the COVID cloud.  Even though the case rate is still too high, the availability of a vaccination is still making a difference.  A year ago,  many of my family members did not feel comfortable breaking bread together. Those years are precious and fewer, unfortunately, as we get older. So I hope I can make the most of it.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha