A Little More Time For NC Wireless Ordinance

Nevada City is almost ready see a reviesed telecom oridnance limiting celluar infrastructure within city limits, but a little more time is needed. The highly publicized oridnance attempts to protect the look and feel of Nevada City as well as the health and safety of residents regarding small cell towers. The big issue being the possible implementation of controversial 5G technologies. Wednesday evening City Manager Catrina Olsen requested a second continuance of an agenda item that will present amendments to the Wireless Telecommunication Ordinance. She says she has one more meeting scheduled to review changes provided by the working group and shared with the consultants and attorneys writing the ordinance.

The ordinance has been in development for over a year and it appears that because of a recent collaboratve effort between council members, staff, and a citizens working group, all sides are pleased with progress. Duane Strawser has been an active participant.

Telecommuncation laws continue to change and the ordinance will continue to be a moving target, but Strawser says Nevada City has a good product.

Public comment thanked council for being open to changes and allowing the public working group to provide input.

The amended ordinance will be on the March 25th city council agenda.