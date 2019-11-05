< Back to All News

A Look At The Gold Rush Era Tonight

Posted: Nov. 5, 2019 12:21 AM PST

The Gold Rush is the next audio-visual presentation of a series called “Just Enough Regional History”. It’s happening tonight at the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center, the third of a five-part series. It’s a labor of love of Hank Meals, who says he’s been a local history buff, archaeologist and author for about 50 years. He says it won’t be the dense and dull history that you endured in high school, or “just enough to make you somewhat legacy literate”…

Meals says each 90-minute presentation in this series is rich with unique historical and contemporary photos, maps, and diagrams…

The Gold Rush era lasted about ten years, or from 1848 to 1858. The presentation starts at 7 this evening, with a 10 dollar admission charge. The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center is on Tyler-Foote Road on San Juan Ridge. The two remaining two parts will be presented on November 19th and December third.

