< Back to All News

A Merry Christmas For Grass Valley Merchants

Posted: Dec. 27, 2023 12:42 PM PST

Despite lingering inflation, holiday season sales looked good, including for Grass Valley merchants. Lilly Robertson is chair of the Downtown Association and also owns Yuba Blue on Mill Street…

click to listen to Lilly Robertson

That included during Cornish Christmas. Robertson says many residents don’t want to just shop online…

click to listen to Lilly Robertson

Robertson says in-person customer service is still important. Officials with the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce did not return calls for comment. Analysts say the improved sales figures have been driven by a healthy labor market and wage gains and suggest the economy remains strong. And solid job growth has allowed people to spend more, even though consumer prices have risen a lot in the last two years. But spending in categories like electronics and jewelry did decline this season.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha