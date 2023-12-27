A Merry Christmas For Grass Valley Merchants

Despite lingering inflation, holiday season sales looked good, including for Grass Valley merchants. Lilly Robertson is chair of the Downtown Association and also owns Yuba Blue on Mill Street…

That included during Cornish Christmas. Robertson says many residents don’t want to just shop online…

Robertson says in-person customer service is still important. Officials with the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce did not return calls for comment. Analysts say the improved sales figures have been driven by a healthy labor market and wage gains and suggest the economy remains strong. And solid job growth has allowed people to spend more, even though consumer prices have risen a lot in the last two years. But spending in categories like electronics and jewelry did decline this season.