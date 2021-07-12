It’s a new DA in Nevada County. Jesse Wilson being sworn in as Nevada County District Attorney Monday morning, by county Clerk Recorder/Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz.

Following the ceremony and family introductions, during a brief interview, Wilson shared his thoughts about returning to Nevada County as the lead prosecutor.

Wilson is appointed by the Board of Supervisors for the remainder of Cliff Newell’s term, who recently retired after 15 years in the seat. The new DA says he is in it for the long haul, and plans to run in 2022.

Wilson’s first priority is to keep the ball moving forward and hiring an Assistant District Attorney to replace Chris Walsh who stepped down after not being selected to replace Newell.