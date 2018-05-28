Did something different for Memorial Day weekend…and it kind of started the day after Thanksgiving. My wife, Roxanne and I bought several discounted turkeys after Thanksgiving to save money…and we love turkey all year. Well, it seemed like this weekend is the perfect time to have a second Thanksgiving…to remember those who gave all for our freedom and our country and we thankful for their sacrifice. We cooked it on Sunday…and even had the Indy 500 and Alexander Rossi to sub for traditional football and now have leftovers already done so we can enjoy the special activities that our area has for those veterans who were KIA and MIA. I think this will be our new tradition.
Tom Fitzsimmons
AdministratorTom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
A New Thanksgiving Day
Posted: May. 28, 2018 9:36 AM PDT
