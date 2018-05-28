A New Thanksgiving Day

Did something different for Memorial Day weekend…and it kind of started the day after Thanksgiving. My wife, Roxanne and I bought several discounted turkeys after Thanksgiving to save money…and we love turkey all year. Well, it seemed like this weekend is the perfect time to have a second Thanksgiving…to remember those who gave all for our freedom and our country and we thankful for their sacrifice. We cooked it on Sunday…and even had the Indy 500 and Alexander Rossi to sub for traditional football and now have leftovers already done so we can enjoy the special activities that our area has for those veterans who were KIA and MIA. I think this will be our new tradition.