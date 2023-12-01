A Quieter Santa Experience

This time of year thousands of Nevada County families scramble to multiple events with a goal of hopefully getting a photo with Santa Claus before the children begin to fade with exhaustion. Fortunately, in Grass Valley there is an alternative opportunity to get a photo with the Christmas icon and also enjoy a nice hot breakfast and even take part in a few craft activities.

Pastor Randy Fields at New Covenant Baptist Church on Squirrel Creek Road says this Saturday is their annual Breakfast with Santa.

The photographer on the job has tremendous experience and is a master catching smiles, laughter, and yes, sometimes tears.

The photos, breakfast, and activities are all free as gift back to the community. The event is scheduled for three hours, and during that time a couple of hundred people come through.

Because there is a flow, it never seems to get overwhelming. New Covenant Baptist Church is farther down Squirrel Creek Road but it’s worth the extra few minutes.