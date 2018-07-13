This reminder is for me and everyone else at KNCO, but also for you as well. We are less than four weeks away from the Nevada County Fair. It is my favorite event of the year and we love seeing you at the gazebo. But..there is so much to get done for us before that happens. Just seems to be creeping up very quickly for us…and right after the Fair…the first high school football games on August 17th!!! Yikes!!
Tom Fitzsimmons
AdministratorTom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
A Reminder
Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 9:42 AM PDT
