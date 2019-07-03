A Reminder To Leave Pets Inside on the Fourth

If you are out enjoying the Fourth of July fireworks, remember to leave the dogs and cats at home, and lock them inside…

Susan Wallace with Scooter’s Pals says it’s also hard to catch a scared animal, and sometimes animals will run so far they can’t make it back home, or can get lost because they’re scared. Wallace says even when animals are inside, it’s hard to tell how they will react when they hear loud noises…

The numbers of lost dogs and cats go up dramatically around the Fourth of July each year.

