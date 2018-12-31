A Resolve-2-Run to Begin The Year

A few hundred people are deciding to start the new year by running. The annual Resolve-2-Run 5-K 10-K run/walk is a fundraiser for the Chicago Park 4-H Club, the Chicago Park School P-T-A, and the Peardale-Chicago Park Firefighters Association. Organizer Sue Ramey says it’s a great route that starts at Chicago Park School…

Ramey’s son Daniel Ramey is a firefighter with the Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Department. He says they’ve used their portion of the proceeds over the years to save up for a ‘Type 3’ fire engine, which they purchased a couple of years ago…

Ramey says the Fire Department will have aid stations set up at this year’s run, and new this year, they’ll check your blood pressure before and after to see how you’re doing. This is the first race of the year in the Grand Prix series, so serious runners will be participating, but casual runners and walkers are also welcome. It starts at 10am.

