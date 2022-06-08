< Back to All News

A Runoff Is Possible For District Three Supe Seat

Posted: Jun. 8, 2022 1:14 PM PDT

The leading votegetter for the District Three Nevada County Supervisor seat says housing and homelessness were perhaps the issues she heard the most about during her campaign. And Lisa Swarthout says she wants to continue effective efforts that have already been made…

click to listen to Lisa Swarthout

Swarthout says other priorities for her would include the county’s economic well-being and perhaps revising the cannabis ordinance, to reduce illegal grows. Meanwhile, Patti-Ingram Spencer, who finished in second place election night and his hoping for a November runoff, also is concerned about illegal cannabis grows. But she says her biggest concern is having less costly and more efficient fuels removal, to reduce the wildfire danger…

click to listen to Patti Ingram-Spencer

Ingram-Spencer also wants to find more ways to help people who are not homeless of their own choice. She and Swarthout both served on the Grass Valley City Council and would replace Dan Miller, who’s retiring.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha