A Runoff Is Possible For District Three Supe Seat

The leading votegetter for the District Three Nevada County Supervisor seat says housing and homelessness were perhaps the issues she heard the most about during her campaign. And Lisa Swarthout says she wants to continue effective efforts that have already been made…

Swarthout says other priorities for her would include the county’s economic well-being and perhaps revising the cannabis ordinance, to reduce illegal grows. Meanwhile, Patti-Ingram Spencer, who finished in second place election night and his hoping for a November runoff, also is concerned about illegal cannabis grows. But she says her biggest concern is having less costly and more efficient fuels removal, to reduce the wildfire danger…

Ingram-Spencer also wants to find more ways to help people who are not homeless of their own choice. She and Swarthout both served on the Grass Valley City Council and would replace Dan Miller, who’s retiring.