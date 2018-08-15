< Back to All News

A School Bus Safety Reminder as Classes Begin

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

School is back in session, beginning today for many Nevada County kids, and that means the school buses are rolling, and stopping…

That’s Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele. He says a lot of people don’t know this, but when bus drivers see motorists not stopping when they are supposed to, they can write down their license plates and report it to the C-H-P, which could result in getting a warning in the mail. Steele says that’s not all…

Steele says in the 2016-17 school year, there were no fatalities in accidents involving school buses, which is an indication that the laws are working, but he says there were 190 injuries, and he would like to see that number reduced.

