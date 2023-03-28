< Back to All News

A Second Straight Day For A Fatal DUI Crash

Posted: Mar. 28, 2023 12:47 PM PDT

For the second day in a row in Nevada County there’s been a fatal DUI accident. CHP officer Jason Bice says the victim, 80-year-old Jerilyn Spooner of Grass Valley, was eastbound on Brunswick Road, Monday afternoon in a 2006 Mercedes…

Bice says 81-year-old Gerald Nelson of Colfax failed to turn his pickup at the sharp right curve, leading to the limit line at the intersection. He instead continued straight over the double yellow line and broadsided Spooner’s car. That caused it to spin out across the lane. Nelson continued off the south side of the road, striking a metal pole and street sign…

Nelson was charged after being treated for minor injuries. Sunday afternoon, a DUI crash on Highway 49, near McKnight Way, killed a 36-year-old Grass Valley woman and a dog who were inside a car driven by a 26-year-old Grass Valley man. He was also severely injured and is facing charges that could include murder, due to past DUI arrests.

