Had a great time at my daughter, Kelly’s wedding, up in Oregon…a beautiful ceremony in a wonderful area, Silver Fall State Park. I recommend it highly. Now my wife, Roxanne, and I took our time heading back home to Grass Valley and on our way home, had the dreaded car breakdown just outside of Yreka. There is no worse feeling to be waiting for a tow truck, wondering what is wrong and who will be working on the vehicle. Turns out, it was NU grad, Allen Williams, who graduated in 85. He also knew KNCO and one of my best friends from the station, George Rath. Not sure if it helped, but he and his crew worked hard and got our vehicle back on the road in the same day. And, once again, amazed on how small the world can be sometimes.
A Small World
Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 10:25 AM PDT
