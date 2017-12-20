You still have an opportunity to get a very special Christmas gift that will have meaning for all for years to come. You can honor members of your family who served in the military by adding their names to the new Memorial Wall that is being created at Memorial Park in Grass Valley. Marine Gary Miller, the commandant of the Gold Country Detachment 885 of the Marine Corp League is the contact person. You can email Gary Miller for information at gmiller@mcl885.org, or call Gary at 530-477-1533 or 530-802-5156.
A Special Christmas Gift
