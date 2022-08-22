A Coordinated Response to Pleasant Fire

It was team response to the Pleasant Fire as it disrupted a hot lazy Saturday afternoon. The fire beginning as a vehicle fire just after 2:30 PM and quickly spread into the wildland in the Owl Creek Road of area below the San Juan Ridge. Air support and multiple engines responding to the fire along with additional ground resources attacking the fire while evacuations warnings and limited evacuation orders were in place.

The county quickly mobilized and activated a temporary emergency evacuation point at the Madelyn Helling Library.

County Public Information, Taylor Wolfe, sharing with Tom Fitzsimmons during the fire, says that the county has had plenty of practice lately.

Wolfe also reminds people that the county emergency evacuation sites are initially set up as a short-term transitional location.

A spot fire about was handled by helicopters and the Pleasant Fire began moderating in the 4:00 o’clock hour.

Various air support assisted with retardant lines and hot spots and were released from the fire as urgency decreased with air attack returning to Grass Valley Air Attack Base just before 6:00PM.

Evacuations were lifted and the temporary evacuation site at the Madellyn Helling library was closed by 8:00PM.

The fire was held to 48 acres and was 85% contained as of Sunday night.