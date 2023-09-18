A Third Candidate For Co Supe District Two Seat

With Ed Scofield not seeking re-election after four terms, there are three people who have announced their candidacies to take his place on the Board of Supervisors for District Two in 2024. For longtime South County business owner, Robb Tucker, this is the first time he’s ever sought public office…

Tucker says the most important issues for his district aren’t really different from anywhere in the county. But public safety tops his list, including reducing the wildfire danger and emergency preparedness. Also housing…

Other priorities include economic development and supporting small businesses. Tucker served as President and CEO of a family-owned business, Forest Springs Mobilehome Community, for over 20 years, before it was sold in 2020. Another newcomer seeking the seat is former sheriff’s department officer Jeff Pettit. Jason Tedder is running for the second time for public office. He was defeated in the election for Clerk-Recorder last year. There are three supervisor seats up for election on the March Primary ballot. The other two are occupied by Heidi Hall and Hardy Bullock. There are no announced challengers in those races so far.