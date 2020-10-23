< Back to All News

A Virtual Walk for a Flock

Posted: Oct. 23, 2020 11:51 AM PDT

Another traditional fundraising event switching to an online platform this weekend. On Saturday the Animal Place Sanctuary is holding a virtual walkathon to help support several hundred regular resident chickens along with some that were recently rescued. They are hoping to raise 10,000 dollars. Jennifer Leach, with Animal Place, says the 35 dollar registration fee for Walk for Our Flock includes an event t-shirt; and participants are encouraged to raise money for the chickens.

Leach says Saturday is the official day of the walk, but walkers can be anywhere on any trail at anytime… and Animal Place is asking participants to share their experience- virtually .

Normally the sanctuary has between two and three hundred chickens, but they have a short term need to support a few hundred more.

Leach also says the top fundraising individual and the top team will win special gift baskets.
Fore more information on Walk for Our Flock- visit AnimalPlace .org

