A little rain on this last day of the work week, but it’s not going to last long, and it’s expected to be a warm and sunny Memorial Day on Monday. KNCO Meteoroligist Dan Holiday says today is a cool one, and even some snow expected in the high country…

But Holiday says come Monday, you can get the apron out…

A Winter Advisory is in effect for the upper elevations through tomorrow morning. Currently, there are no restrictions on Interstate 80.

