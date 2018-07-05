Just wanted to give a big shout out to Jordan Fife, the new owner of the National Hotel who was gracious enough to let KNCO broadcast the 4th of July parade from the hotel balcony despite a complete remodel going on. There is no better venue to watch the parade than the National, and I am very excited to hear and even see some of the remodel plans underway to make the National return to its former glory. Very exciting for Nevada City!! Look forward to having Jordan on my talk show soon.
Tom Fitzsimmons
A Wonderful Fourth
Posted: Jul. 5, 2018 7:03 AM PDT
