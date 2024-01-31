< Back to All News

AAA Says Roadside Worker Deaths Under-Reported

Posted: Jan. 31, 2024 12:41 AM PST

Roadside work is not for the faint of heart, especially this time of year. Tow truck drivers, mobile mechanics, and roadside technicians face many unique challenges. And a new study from the Triple-A Foundation for Traffic Safety sheds further light on the daily risks. Spokesman John Treanor says it found that 89-percent of crashes occurred in areas where the speed limit was 55 miles an hour or higher. That’s almost always on interstates and other limited-access highways…

And 84-percent actually occurred in good weather conditions. Only 63-percent happened in darkness. Treanor says that hints at impairment, fatigue, and distraction for the drivers. The study uncovered that 123 roadside workers lost their lives to passing vehicles, between 2015 and 2021, nationwide. But Treanor says 69 had originally been reported only as pedestrian deaths…

All 50 states require drivers to slow down. Also, change lanes, when possible, away from a stationary emergency response vehicle with activated flashing lights, when safe to do so. Failure to comply may result in points on your driving record and a fine of up to one-thousand dollars.

