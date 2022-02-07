< Back to All News

Abandoned Cannabis Grow Causes Env Damage

Posted: Feb. 7, 2022 2:46 PM PST

It wasn’t a major dismantling of an unpermitted 20-acre cannabis garden in Nevada County. But it did result in significant environmental damage. Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it was found off Chalk Bluff Road…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Also found in seasonal waterways were old plastic tarps, netting, and other trash, along with a large amount of cleared timber that had been pushed over hills….

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

So Trygg says arrests will be difficult to obtain. He says authorities know who the landowner is and it’s doubtful he was involved or knew about the garden or the damage. He also reminds the public that the county has a permit system, with rules and regulations, to help maintain and preserve mountains, lakes, rivers, streams, and wildlife.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha