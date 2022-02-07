Abandoned Cannabis Grow Causes Env Damage

It wasn’t a major dismantling of an unpermitted 20-acre cannabis garden in Nevada County. But it did result in significant environmental damage. Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it was found off Chalk Bluff Road…

Also found in seasonal waterways were old plastic tarps, netting, and other trash, along with a large amount of cleared timber that had been pushed over hills….

So Trygg says arrests will be difficult to obtain. He says authorities know who the landowner is and it’s doubtful he was involved or knew about the garden or the damage. He also reminds the public that the county has a permit system, with rules and regulations, to help maintain and preserve mountains, lakes, rivers, streams, and wildlife.