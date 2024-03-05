Abandoned Mine Is Getting Final Cleanup

A long-abandoned silver and gold mine near Grass Valley is among more than 100 cleanup projects nationwide receiving a third and final wave of funding from the Biden Administration. The 33-acre Lava Cap Mine operated from 1861 to 1943. EPA Remedial Project Manager, Brian Milton, says it was designated as a Superfund site about 20 years ago, after flooding dispersed tailings, including into people’s yards. It also caused an old miners’ log dam to fail. The first part of remediation, in 2006, consolidated the tailings back into the original pile and also featured the construction of a rock replacement dam, which helped prevent seepage of chemicals into groundwater. Milton says the second and final part of funding, or 23 to 25-million dollars, will be used to construct a wetland water treatment plant…

click to listen to Brian Milton

Arsenic is a known carcinogen. There’s also a lot of iron and manganese that are not considered risks to human health but can cause taste, odor, color, and staining problems when carried in water. Milton also mentions that the project will feature very green technology…

click to listen to Brian Milton

Milton says groundbreaking for the plant has been scheduled for April of 2025, with the goal to complete construction late in the year.