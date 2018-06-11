< Back to All News

Abandoned Vehicles Owners Hard To Find

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 12:14 AM PDT

Complaints from property owners in Nevada County continue to be steady about abandoned vehicles. County Code Enforcement Officer Jeff Merriman says the worst dumping, as you might expect, occurs in isolated, sparsely-populated areas, where there are fewer witnesses. He says while it’s mostly cars, RV’s are a particular concern as well, especially on the North San Juan Ridge…

But Merriman says it’s very rare that they can track down the owner, that very few cases end up being enforced…

Merriman says there’s also usually a spike of abandoned vehicles after the Burning Man event in Nevada, with many people coming back on Highway 49 or 20. He says many of the vehicles, including motorhomes, are cheaply made and break down more easily. He says not only are the vehicles eyesores but they also pose environmental risks, with leaking gas and oil, and are also safety hazards.

