About 30 Local Personnel Battling Norcal Wildfires

Posted: Aug. 2, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

The wildfires near Redding and others may not be threatening Nevada County, but there are several local firefighters out there battling them. Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Deputy Chief Jerry Funk says there about 30 personnel on the lines, on several different fires…

Listen to Jerry Funk 1

There’s also a water tender at the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite. Funk says those crews are usually on the lines for 24 hours straight…

Listen to Jerry Funk 2

Funk says after 14 days, they’ll be sent home, but not necessarily for time off. They will be back to work locally, while chances are other local crews will be sent out. Funk says all local fire stations are still fully staffed, but some local firefighters are having to pull extra shifts.

