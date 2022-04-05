Accelerated Snow Runoff For NID

The dry 2022 is also not boding well for the summer water supply in the Nevada Irrigation District. Water Resources Superintendent, Thor Larsen, says the water content of the snow is already down to 55-percent of average…

And Larsen says that’s why the overall storage for NID’s nine reservoirs is at 98-percent of average, when normally it wouldn’t be hitting peak levels until May. And he says this will also result in lower carryover storage heading into the fall. The District plans on utilizing all available supplies…

Meanwhile, conservation mandates are expected to resume in the District, within the next month of so.