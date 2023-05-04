< Back to All News

Accident Fatalities Are From Brownsville

Posted: May. 4, 2023 12:45 PM PDT

The victims of the double-fatal solo pickup crash that happened earlier this week have been released. And they’re from Brownsville, in the Yuba County foothills. The CHP says 28-year-old Secret Williams lost control on Highway 49, not far from Wolfe/Combie Road, on Tuesday. The pickup went down an embankment, rolled over, and collided with trees, before becoming engulfed in flames. The accident also killed Williams’ two-year-old son, Jake, and caused major injuries to Williams’ six-month-old son, who’s identity has not been available.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha