Accident Fatalities Are From Brownsville

The victims of the double-fatal solo pickup crash that happened earlier this week have been released. And they’re from Brownsville, in the Yuba County foothills. The CHP says 28-year-old Secret Williams lost control on Highway 49, not far from Wolfe/Combie Road, on Tuesday. The pickup went down an embankment, rolled over, and collided with trees, before becoming engulfed in flames. The accident also killed Williams’ two-year-old son, Jake, and caused major injuries to Williams’ six-month-old son, who’s identity has not been available.