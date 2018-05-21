< Back to All News

Accident Injures Grass Valley Man On Hwy 20

Posted: May. 21, 2018 3:43 PM PDT

A 63-year-old Grass Valley man has been injured in a solo vehicle accident. CHP Officer Tim Sheehan says the man, whose name was not available, was travelling southbound on Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge Road,. late Monday morning…

Sheehan says the driver re-entered the highway, crossed both lanes, and severed a power pole on the opposite side, causing AT and T lines to sag over the highway. The driver, who was the only occupant, required extrication and was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with injuries that appeared to be moderate…

Sheehan says drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash. It took around two hours to reopen the highway.

