Accident Injures Grass Valley Motorcyclist

Posted: Oct. 27, 2020 7:00 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man suffered major injuries from a two-vehicle collision that occurred late Tuesday morning. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 59-year-old Rebecca Schiros, of the town of Hyampom, between Hayfork and Fortuna, was driving on Lower Colfax Road approaching Karrys Place, with 34-year-old David Dalmau coming the other way on his motorcycle…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says it appeared to be a moment of inattention that triggered the crash…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Dalmau had to be flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment. His exact condition is not known.

