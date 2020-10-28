Accident Injures Grass Valley Motorcyclist

A Grass Valley man suffered major injuries from a two-vehicle collision that occurred late Tuesday morning. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 59-year-old Rebecca Schiros, of the town of Hyampom, between Hayfork and Fortuna, was driving on Lower Colfax Road approaching Karrys Place, with 34-year-old David Dalmau coming the other way on his motorcycle…

Steele says it appeared to be a moment of inattention that triggered the crash…

Dalmau had to be flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment. His exact condition is not known.