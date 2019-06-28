Accident Injures Grass Valley Woman

Another accident to report in Nevada County involving a big rig. And this one caused what the Highway Patrol describes as moderate-to-major injuries. Officer Mike Steele says 54-year-old Christy Torres, of Grass Valley, was stopped at the Mack Road stop sign, in her car, just south of town, to make a left turn onto northbound Highway 49, Wednesday evening…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says that caused quite a backup for heavy commute traffic…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says that’s also a narrow stretch of the highway, with no turn lanes.