A Nevada City man and a two-year-old girl have been injured in a solo vehicle accident in the North San Juan area. CHP Officer Mike Steele says Bradley Bueller was travelling in his pickup on Tyler Foote Crossing Road, approaching Oak Tree Road, Monday morning…

Steele says it’s not known what caused the crash, but alcohol or drugs are not suspected…

Steele says the girl had minor injuries. It’s not known if she was Bueller’s daughter.