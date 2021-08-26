< Back to All News

Accident Injures Nevada City Woman and Child

Posted: Aug. 26, 2021 1:26 PM PDT

A Nevada City woman and a three-year-old girl had major injuries, after colliding with another vehicle on Highway 20 near the Nevada County/Yuba County line early Wednesday evening. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 37-year-old Autumn Nichols was driving eastbound near Wild Turkey Lane, with 75-year-old Bruce Kirk, of Smartsville, coming the other way…

Steele described Kirk’s injuries as moderate. He says Nichols has been charged with felony DUI and may also be charged with child endangerment…

The exact condition of Nichols and the child was not available. Their relationship was also not known, but Steele says the girl has a different last name from Nichols. The crash closed that stretch of Highway 20 for over two hours, which is the main traffic artery between here and Yuba/Sutter.

