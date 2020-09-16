< Back to All News

Accident Injures Two Teens On Highway 49

Posted: Sep. 16, 2020 2:40 PM PDT

Two teens have been injured, after a solo car accident on Highway 49 in the South County late Wednesday morning. CHP Officer Mike Steele says a 16-year-old male driver from Concord was driving just north of Motherlode Road…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the 16-year-old driver had major injuries. His name is not being released because of his age. There were minor injuries to the 19-year-old passenger, Christian Verduzcomungia, who’s from Eureka…

click to listen to Officer Steele

But Steele did not have information on exactly what led to the crash. He did know that cell phone distraction was not a factor and it did not appear there was excessive speeding.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha