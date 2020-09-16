Accident Injures Two Teens On Highway 49

Two teens have been injured, after a solo car accident on Highway 49 in the South County late Wednesday morning. CHP Officer Mike Steele says a 16-year-old male driver from Concord was driving just north of Motherlode Road…

Steele says the 16-year-old driver had major injuries. His name is not being released because of his age. There were minor injuries to the 19-year-old passenger, Christian Verduzcomungia, who’s from Eureka…

But Steele did not have information on exactly what led to the crash. He did know that cell phone distraction was not a factor and it did not appear there was excessive speeding.