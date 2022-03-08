Accident Involving A Deer Kills Grass Valley Woman

A Grass Valley woman was killed Tuesday morning in a collision with a big rig on Highway 49 in Alta Sierra. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 48-year-old Tina Terrell was driving her pickup in the left lane of two uphill northbound lanes, just north of Alta Sierra Drive. That’s when she hit a deer that had run across the highway directly in front of her….

click to listen to Officer Bice

The accident happened not long before sunrise….

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the crash also ruptured one of the big rig fuel tanks, causing around 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill into a ditch. That kept the highway closed for about three and a half hours. The driver of the big rig, a man from Stockton, had minor injuries.