Two Killed In Accident Involving Young Kids

A double-fatal solo pickup accident to report in the South County during the noon hour on Tuesday. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it was reported on Highway 49 near Cameo Road, just north of the Wolf/Combie Road intersection…

Bice says a total of three occupants were found inside….

Due to the fire, Bice says the identities, ages, and genders are not known at this time. He says the vehicle may have been registered in Yuba County. Whether or not safety equipment, such as seat belts, were used, or whether drugs or alcohol was a factor, has not been determined.