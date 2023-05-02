< Back to All News

Two Killed In Accident Involving Young Kids

Posted: May. 2, 2023 3:53 PM PDT

A double-fatal solo pickup accident to report in the South County during the noon hour on Tuesday. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it was reported on Highway 49 near Cameo Road, just north of the Wolf/Combie Road intersection…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says a total of three occupants were found inside….

click to listen to Officer Bice

Due to the fire, Bice says the identities, ages, and genders are not known at this time. He says the vehicle may have been registered in Yuba County. Whether or not safety equipment, such as seat belts, were used, or whether drugs or alcohol was a factor, has not been determined.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha