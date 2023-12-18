Accident Kills Grass Valley Man

A 61-year-old Grass Valley man was killed from an accident on Highway 49 in town that happened last Friday evening. His name is not available at this time. CHP Officer Jason Bice says the crash occurred just north of McKnight Way. He says southbound traffic heading out of town was backed up several miles from a separate solo collision that had occurred about an hour earlier, near Smith Road…

Bice says this is also near where two lanes merge into one. He says alcohol is a suspected factor. And DUI is also likely in regard to the other crash near Smith Road…

There were no injuries from that accident. Meanwhile, Bice says the Grass Valley man was also not wearing a seatbelt and that was a major reason he did not survive his injuries. There were no injuries to the driver of the Freightliner truck.