An 18-year-old from the unincorporated area of Nevada City has been killed in a solo vehicle accident. The Highway Patrol says Joseph Scola lost control of his vehicle, on Highway 20, near South Ponderosa Way, early Sunday morning, overturned off the side of the road, and struck a tree. Other factors contributing to the crash are not known. But the report says the highway was wet from recent rain. Scola was wearing a seatbelt and DUI is not suspected at this time.